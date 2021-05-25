Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report sales of $54.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $220.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

LKFN traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

