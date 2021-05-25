KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $2,067.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00099241 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.29 or 0.03098698 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

