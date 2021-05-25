KWB Wealth Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $143.59. 35,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,549. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

