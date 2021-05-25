KWB Wealth Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.94.

A traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,789. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

