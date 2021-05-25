KWB Wealth Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KWB Wealth cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.99. 330,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

