KWB Wealth Acquires 324 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

