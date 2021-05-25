Kuende (KUE) Price Up 49.4% Over Last Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Kuende has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $179,797.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuende has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.90 or 0.10968016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00086238 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

