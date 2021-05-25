Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRNTY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Krones stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Krones has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

