Krios Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1,358.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00114175 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.56 or 0.02834595 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

