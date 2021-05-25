Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.