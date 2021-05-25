Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,105 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,448. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.65.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

