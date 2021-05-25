KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNBE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.54.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $17.64 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

