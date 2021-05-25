KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.54.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $17.64 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

