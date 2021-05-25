KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

KNBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of KNBE opened at $17.64 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.