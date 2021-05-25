KnowBe4, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 1st (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4’s (NASDAQ:KNBE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 1st. KnowBe4 had issued 9,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $152,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNBE shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

