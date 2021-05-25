KIWIGO (KGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $117,239.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00057756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00363482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00181864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003880 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.00835409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

