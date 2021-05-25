Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KNTE) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 1st

Kinnate Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:KNTE) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 1st. Kinnate Biopharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Kinnate Biopharma’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of KNTE opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $987.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

