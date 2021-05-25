Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.
Several research firms have recently commented on KC. Macquarie reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.
Shares of KC opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.54. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.