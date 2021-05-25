Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KC. Macquarie reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of KC opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.54. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

