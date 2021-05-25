Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DNB Markets began coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

