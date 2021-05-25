Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

