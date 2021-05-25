Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.