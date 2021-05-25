Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $235.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

