Kineko Market Cap Tops $2.79 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $132,680.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kineko has traded down 59.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00368690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00182147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00829866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,065,948 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars.

