KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Shares of ROLL opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.