KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Despegar.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE DESP opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $970.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.57. Despegar.com has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

