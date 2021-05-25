Keybank National Association OH Sells 45,733 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,733 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.