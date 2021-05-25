Keybank National Association OH Has $2.71 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

