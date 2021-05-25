Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after acquiring an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

