Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HP were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in HP by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 50,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

