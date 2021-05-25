Keybank National Association OH Buys 7,228 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

