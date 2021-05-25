Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.40 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEL. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.85.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 362,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$529.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.32. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$3.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1103985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.