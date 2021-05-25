KeeperDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.52 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $3.52 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $202.07 or 0.00528889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00018153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00982883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.44 or 0.10151490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00086689 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.