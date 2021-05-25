Karat Packaging (KRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

