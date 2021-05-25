KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 15,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,334. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

