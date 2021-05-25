JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0659

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. JUST has a total market cap of $149.06 million and approximately $54.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00056218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00363426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00185493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.04 or 0.00837696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

