Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. 2,649,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

