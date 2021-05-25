JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

MAPIF stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

