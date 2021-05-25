JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.70

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.70 and last traded at $165.41, with a volume of 94092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.54.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

The company has a market cap of $497.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

