JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $357.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $357.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.43.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $315.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

