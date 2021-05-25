Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

