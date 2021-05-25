Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $235,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $449.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

