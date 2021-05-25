JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $562.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on JOAN. William Blair initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
