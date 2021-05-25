JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $562.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JOAN. William Blair initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

