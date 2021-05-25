Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.15 ($59.00).

FRA DWNI opened at €44.99 ($52.93) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.01.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

