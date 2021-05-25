JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of JD.com worth $181,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JD.com by 530.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

