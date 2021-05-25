Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Universal by 21.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Universal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 33.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UVV opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

