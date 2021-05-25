Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,778 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

