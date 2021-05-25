Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $222,000 in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFST stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,350 shares of company stock valued at $850,256 in the last three months. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.