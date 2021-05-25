Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $220,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,187,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

