Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,727,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.