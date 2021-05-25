Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

